El Pais: Ecuador to hand over Assange's belongings left at embassy in London to US

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ecuador decided to transfer to the US all documents, as well as some personal belongings of the founder of the WikiLeaks organization, Julian Assange, which he left at the country's embassy in London, TASS reported referring to El Pais newspaper.
According to the source, the prosecutor's office agreed to search the room where Assange lived for the past seven years. As expected, all of his documents, mobile phones, computers and other devices will be transferred to the United States. It is assumed that the search will take place on May 20.
In 2006, Assange founded the WikiLeaks portal, which publishes secret information about the activities of several governments, including the United States. Fearing extradition to the United States from Sweden, where two women accused him of sexual harassment and rape, in 2012 he sought refuge at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he was continuously for almost seven years.
In April, Ecuador refused to grant him further asylum, after which Assange was arrested by police for failing to appear at a London court on a warrant from 2012, as well as on the basis of an extradition request filed by the United States to the British authorities in 2018. On May 1, a London court sentenced Assange to 50 weeks in prison for violating the conditions of release on bail.