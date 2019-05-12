Presentation of Armenian translation of 2nd President’s book

The presentation of the Armenian translation of the book “Life and Freedom” by the second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan took place on Sunday, May 12.
The event was also attended by members of his family, politicians, and associates.
Robert Kocharyan’s spouse Bella Kocharyan had a speech and noted that over the years they tried to convince Kocharyan to write a book, however, as Robert Kocharyan wrote in the book, he did not want to delve into the past.
“The moment came, he was thinking about it, and wrote a book in three years. It is very interesting and easy to read,” she said adding that the book is full of facts that they did not know about.
“Robert is not an open person, but he has been opened up in this book. He writes so lovingly about the nature of Stepanakert, Karabakh, that it seems there is something artistic in it. He writes about his childhood in the book, as well as about his sister, and a very beloved brother,” she added.
Bella Kocharyan reminded that it is the second presentation of the book as the first one was held in Stepanakert on January 26.
The younger son of Robert Kocharyan, Levon Kocharyan, read the address of his father.
The first part of the book narrates about the people who created the heroic pages of Armenia, and the second part presents due to what efforts the development of the country took place.