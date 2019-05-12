News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 12
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
May 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Yerevan named most profitable destination for Russian tourists
Yerevan named most profitable destination for Russian tourists
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The online ticket booking service Biletix analyzed the cost of flights during the summer months and ranked the cheapest destinations, lenta.ru reported.

Experts have studied the prices of airline tickets purchased by tourists for the summer from January to April. Thus, it turned out that the most profitable foreign direction is the capital of Armenia, Yerevan. The cheapest ticket for the flight from Rostov-on-Don to Yerevan cost 6331 rubles, from Krasnodar to Yerevan - 7131 rubles, from Moscow to Yerevan - 10,735 rubles.

Service specialists noted flights from Moscow to Minsk and from Rostov-on-Don to Bishkek. Their cost was 9117 rubles and 10,340 rubles, respectively.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos