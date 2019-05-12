Yerevan named most profitable destination for Russian tourists

The online ticket booking service Biletix analyzed the cost of flights during the summer months and ranked the cheapest destinations, lenta.ru reported.
Experts have studied the prices of airline tickets purchased by tourists for the summer from January to April. Thus, it turned out that the most profitable foreign direction is the capital of Armenia, Yerevan. The cheapest ticket for the flight from Rostov-on-Don to Yerevan cost 6331 rubles, from Krasnodar to Yerevan - 7131 rubles, from Moscow to Yerevan - 10,735 rubles.
Service specialists noted flights from Moscow to Minsk and from Rostov-on-Don to Bishkek. Their cost was 9117 rubles and 10,340 rubles, respectively.