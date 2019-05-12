News
Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan visits Askeran region
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Armenian third President Serzh Sargsyan accompanied by Artsakh Presiden Bako Sahakyan visited the Askeran region in Karabakh, Armen Ashotyan, Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), wrote on his Facebook.

According to the source, the third president of Armenia visited today the Askeran region of Karabakh to commemorate the victims of the Artsakh war.

The Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan is in Artsakh these days. Yesterday, on May 11, he visited the Amaras Monastery with Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
