Pompeo cancels Moscow leg of Russia trip
Pompeo cancels Moscow leg of Russia trip
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

A State Department official said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cancel the Moscow leg of his Russia trip, but will meet with President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, as planned on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Pompeo is en route for Brussels where will hold talks with European officials on Iran and other issues on Monday, before heading to Russia, the official added,

Earlier, the State Department had reported that Pompeo will visit Russia, from Sunday to Tuesday. He on Tuesday will travel to Sochi to meet with Putin and Lavrov.
