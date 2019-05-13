Russia: 5 earthquakes recorded per day in Kamchatka coast

Five earthquakes were recorded per day off the coast of Russian Kamchatka, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The strongest of them, which had a magnitude of 4.5, had previously been reported by the regional commander in chief of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Its epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean, 90 kilometers east of the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.

"Three more earthquakes of magnitude 4.0, 4.1 and 4.3 have also been recorded in the Pacific Ocean, one took place in the southern tip of the peninsula," the source added.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the region, none of the earthquakes in the settlements of the peninsula was felt.