News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Russia: 5 earthquakes recorded per day in Kamchatka coast
Russia: 5 earthquakes recorded per day in Kamchatka coast
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Five earthquakes were recorded per day off the coast of Russian Kamchatka, RIA Novosti reported referring to the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The strongest of them, which had a magnitude of 4.5, had previously been reported by the regional commander in chief of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Its epicenter was located in the Pacific Ocean, 90 kilometers east of the village of Ust-Kamchatsk.

"Three more earthquakes of magnitude 4.0, 4.1 and 4.3 have also been recorded in the Pacific Ocean, one took place in the southern tip of the peninsula," the source added.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the region, none of the earthquakes in the settlements of the peninsula was felt.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Earthquake hits Armenia’s Syunik
The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter…
 3 magnitude earthquake hits Artsakh
Tremors were recorded on Wednesday at 07.15 UTC time...
 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Philippines
Tremors were recorded 37 kilometers northwest from the city of Catbalogan...
 MES: 7 quakes recorded in Armenia since beginning of 2019
There is something to think about in the field of earthquake resistance…
Earthquake hit southwest Turkey
The earthquake was recorded at 11.30 UTC…
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits Greece
There are no data on possible victims and destructions...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos