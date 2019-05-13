WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook banned in Sri Lanka again

WhatsApp, Viber and Facebook are again temporarily banned in Sri Lanka, Ada Derana portal tweeted referring to the the government information department,.

"NEWS ALERT WhatsApp, Viber & Facebook social media platforms blocked temporarily - Govt. Information Department- ‪http://adaderana.lk," the tweet noted.

Earlier, the portal reported on the aggravation of the situation in the city of Chilaw. The tense situation was the result of the reaction of residents to the post in social networks about the disunity between races. The police detained the author of the post, and a curfew was imposed in the city until 6:00 am on Monday.

On April 21, in various parts of Sri Lanka, a series of eight explosions thundered, killing, nearly 250-260 lives. ISIS claimed the responsibility for the incident.

According to the latest information from the Sri Lankan authorities, 42 foreigners are among the dead.

According to the Sir Lankan government, about 130-140 ISIS members are active in the island state. As chief of the police of the republic Chandana Wickramaratne reported earlier, all the alleged organizers and executors of the Easter explosions have been either detained or eliminated.