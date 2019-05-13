News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Russia national, 63, found dead in Armenia
Russia national, 63, found dead in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A Russian citizen was found dead Monday, in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

At 12։46am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the resident of an apartment of a building in Gavar town was not answering to the knocks on the door of the apartment and to the telephone calls, and rescuers’ help was needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers who arrived opened the door of this apartment, and they found the dead body of this person—a Russian national who was born in 1956—in the living room.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MP prevents person being beaten on street
Also, he went from the police station to the hospital…
 Chain road accident in Yerevan, no injures
A chain accident occurred in Yerevan Sunday, on May 12...
 3 injured as bus from Armenia overturns in Russia
Another five passengers will be taken to Omsk by the new car…
One killed in Yerevan road accident
Yerevan at last fulfill his promise, as he promised that an elevated pedestrian crossing…
 Boy, 12, who suffered severe traumatic brain injury during football match, dies in Yerevan hospital
He had fallen on a reinforced concrete structure…
 Large fire breaks out at Yerevan landfill
Four fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos