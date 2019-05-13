Russia national, 63, found dead in Armenia

A Russian citizen was found dead Monday, in Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

At 12։46am, the 911 emergency hotline received a report that the resident of an apartment of a building in Gavar town was not answering to the knocks on the door of the apartment and to the telephone calls, and rescuers’ help was needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

The rescuers who arrived opened the door of this apartment, and they found the dead body of this person—a Russian national who was born in 1956—in the living room.