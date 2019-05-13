Armenia MP prevents person being beaten on street

YEREVAN. – Armen Pambukhchyan, a member of the majority My Step faction at the National Assembly of Armenia, became an eyewitness to an incident Sunday evening on a street in downtown capital Yerevan, and intervened.

“I’m driving, and I saw a person was being beaten,” he wrote, in particular, in a Facebook post. “I stopped, intervened, and I called the police and ambulance.

“At present, I’m at the Kentron and Nor Marash police station, the suspect has been detained, and the doctors will soon approach the [beating] victim.

“This kind of behavior is forbidden in New Armenia, and we all have to carry out oversight for our part.”

Later Pambukhchyan added: “I’m at the Erebouni hospital, bandages are being administered to the victim; it seems there is nothing precarious.”