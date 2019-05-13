US Embassy advises Americans not to travel to Iraq

The US embassy in Baghdad on Sunday recommended the Americans not to travel to Iraq amid heightened tension in the country, US Embassy in Iraq’s press service reported.

"The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad advises all U.S. citizens of heightened tensions in Iraq and the requirement to remain vigilant.

Actions to Take:

Do not travel to Iraq

Avoid places known as U.S. citizen gathering points.

Keep a low profile

Be aware of your surroundings"

The US media linked the publication of the recommendations with US decision to send a naval strike group led by aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and a tactical group of B-52 bombers to the operational zone of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) to Iran. It primarily includes the Middle East and North Africa.

On Tuesday, representatives of the US Central Command stated that Washington had received information about Iran’s preparation for a possible attack on US forces in the Middle East. Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled his visit to Germany and instead made an unplanned trip to Baghdad, which, he said, was supposed to confirm US support for a sovereign and independent Iraq.