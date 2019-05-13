News
UK, French, German FMs to discuss Iran’s steps on nuclear deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt is going to discuss in Brussels on Monday with his French and German counterparts, as well as with EU diplomacy chief Federica Mogherini, the response to Tehran’s latest statement regarding the Iranian nuclear deal, Press TV reported.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (E3) and Mogherini will also discuss their efforts to ensure that trade with Iran will continue even amid the US sanctions on the country.

According to the statement, on Monday, the Foreign Minister will travel to Brussels to discuss with the French and German partners,  as well as with the EU, their response to Iran’s statement, which threatens to violate some of the obligations under the Iranian deal.

In connection with the upcoming Hunt’s trip to Brussels, a representative of the Foreign Office said that the deal still opens up the best prospects for preventing a nuclear arms race in the Middle East..

He added that after Hunt’s meeting last week with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the UK Foreign Secretary wanted to meet with E3 colleagues as soon as possible to agree on a response to Iran’s alarming statement.
