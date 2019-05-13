Armenia PM visit to Luxemburg kicks off

The delegation from Armenia, and led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on Monday kicked off its visit to Luxembourg.
The PM will meet with his Luxembourgish colleague, Xavier Bettel. First, a tête-à-tête is slated between them, and this will be followed by an expanded meeting.
Also, a lunch will be given in honor of the Armenian Prime Minister on behalf of President Fernand Etgen of the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg. Subsequently, Pashinyan will meet with members of the Chamber of Deputies.
And in the second half of the day, the Prime Minister of Armenia will leave for the Belgian capital city of Brussels.