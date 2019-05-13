News
Monday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
Germany church delegation to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II on Sunday received members of a delegation from the German Bishops’ Conference of the Catholic Church of Germany, and led by Gerhard Feige, Bishop of Magdeburg.

The delegation has arrived in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin at the invitation of the Catholicos of All Armenians.

Karekin II recorded, in particular, the close ties as well as broad and substantial cooperation between the Armenian Apostolic and the Catholic Churches. 

Bishop Feige, for his part, underscored the deepening and developing of relations between the two churches.

The Catholicos of All Armenians was informed that the German church delegation will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to pay tribute to the innocent victims of this tragedy.

Also, the delegation will pay visits to various structures of the Armenian Apostolic Church and to several religious sanctuaries in Armenia.
This text available in   Հայերեն
