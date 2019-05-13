News
Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan regained consciousness
Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan regained consciousness
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

YEREVAN. – Twenty-one-year-old military serviceman Aganik Zoroglyan, who was severely wounded in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) by the adversary’s fire, has regained consciousness.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, on Monday told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am.   

In his words, the military serviceman has begun speaking again, and the positive dynamics in his health condition maintain.

This soldier is still getting treatment at the MOD Central Clinical Military Hospital in capital city Yerevan.

As reported earlier, on May 4, Artsakh Defense Army conscript Aganik Zoroglyan (born in 1998) sustained a gunshot wound to his head at a Defense Army military unit outpost, and from shots fired from Azerbaijan.

According to the information which Armenian News-NEWS.am has received, Zoroglyan had come from Russia last year to voluntarily serve in the army.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
