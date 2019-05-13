Armenia PM: Examination and time will show whether Davit Sanasaryan is guilty

We have a lot of scandalous corruption cases that can be its evidence; there will be trials on those cases. The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said this in an interview with RBC TV of Russia.
“Yes, there is such a scandal,” the PM said. “But it’s too early to say [whether] it’s a corruption scandal.”
To the remark that one of these corruption cases is related to his political team member—Davit Sanasaryan, the suspended head of the State Oversight Service (SOS) of Armenia—Pashinyan said: “But the examination and time will show whether State Oversight Service head Davit Sanasaryan is guilty.”
On April 18, a criminal charge of abusing official powers was brought against Davit Sanasaryan, and a signature bond to not leave Armenia was selected as a pretrial measure for him.
Also, Sanasaryan’s powers as SOS Head have been suspended. He is a defendant along the lines of a criminal case which the National Security Service is investigating, and in connection with the SOS procurement processes.