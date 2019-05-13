Argentina mourns death of MP

Argentine MP Hector Olivares, wounded near the congress in the center of Buenos Aires on the morning of May 9, died Sunday in hospital, said the country's security minister Patricia Bullrich.

According to her, murderers and their accomplices must pay for these crimes.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced the 48-hour national mourning over the demise of the parliamentarian.

Héctor Olivares, a deputy from the Argentine province of Rioja, was wounded by three shots near the congress in the center of Buenos Aires on the morning of May 9, his official, Miguel Miguel Yadón, was killed. The aim of the attackers was precisely the civil servant. MP all these days was in the hospital in critical condition with a wound to the abdominal cavity.

All suspects in the murder of an official and the wound of a deputy of Argentina were detained.