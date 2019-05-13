News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.17
EUR
541.62
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Argentina mourns death of MP
Argentina mourns death of MP
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Argentine MP Hector Olivares, wounded near the congress in the center of Buenos Aires on the morning of May 9, died Sunday in hospital, said the country's security minister Patricia Bullrich.

According to her, murderers and their accomplices must pay for these crimes.

Argentine President Mauricio Macri announced the 48-hour national mourning over the demise of the parliamentarian.

Héctor Olivares, a deputy from the Argentine province of Rioja, was wounded by three shots near the congress in the center of Buenos Aires on the morning of May 9, his official, Miguel Miguel Yadón, was killed. The aim of the attackers was precisely the civil servant. MP all these days was in the hospital in critical condition with a wound to the abdominal cavity.

All suspects in the murder of an official and the wound of a deputy of Argentina were detained.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
One killed as car falls into ravine in Armenia
The driver died on the spot…
Thailand: 21 injured in bus road accident
The incident reportedly occurred on Monday morning in Nakhon Sawan province…
 Armenia MP prevents person being beaten on street
Also, he went from the police station to the hospital…
 Russia national, 63, found dead in Armenia
Rescuers found the dead body in an apartment in Gavar town…
 Chain road accident in Yerevan, no injures
A chain accident occurred in Yerevan Sunday, on May 12...
 3 injured as bus from Armenia overturns in Russia
Another five passengers will be taken to Omsk by the new car…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos