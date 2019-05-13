Armenia PM: There is backlash to reduce price of Russian natural gas

There is a backlash to reduce the price of Russian gas, the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in an interview with RBC.

“It is connected with the Eurasian Union, as we have a common market, and energy resources are very important in the structure of the cost of products. We must ensure that energy prices in Armenia do not have a negative impact on the cost of goods, so that the cost of products in Armenia is equal to the cost of goods in Russia and other Eurasian Union countries,” he noted.

To the remark of the journalist that in Moscow they would like the prices in restaurants to be as low as in Armenia, Pashinyan said: “Welcome to Armenia. Now there are a lot of Russian tourists in Armenia, and they feel very well in Yerevan. When I meet Russian tourists on the street, I always ask them how they feel in Yerevan, and they always say it is very good.”