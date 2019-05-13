Robert Kocharyan's son says charge against father is personal revenge

Armenia PM meets with Prime Minister of Luxembourg

Armenia PM, wife to head for China

Arabian monarchies comment on attack on UAE ships

Russia MFA: Lavrov-Pompeo talks schedule in Sochi remains unchanged

Armenia PM: Examination and time will show whether Davit Sanasaryan is guilty

Armenia FM takes part in Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting (PHOTO)

Swedish prosecutor's office resumes investigation into Assange

OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs hold short talks in Brussels

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials’ trial first public hearing kicks off (PHOTOS)

Mexico Michoacán state congress adopts statement recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Artsakh MFA: Trilateral agreement remains so far the only real achievement in conflict settlement

US to spend funds allocated for rockets and airplanes on Mexican wall

Iran urges to investigate attack on merchant ships off UEA coast

Artsakh president receives Armenia Ombudsman

Armenia PM: There is backlash to reduce price of Russian natural gas

Armenian PM says he never felt pressure from Putin

PM notes Armenia revolution victory price: $200,000

Prosperous Armenia Party: Issue of creating alliance with 2nd President not on agenda

PM: Press in Armenia is free as ever

WSJ: Egyptian, Saudi Arabian leadership convinces Trump to support Haftar in Libya

Marukyan: How can someone who stepped on Russian flag get high-ranking position in Armenia?

One killed as car falls into ravine in Armenia

Russia: 5 earthquakes recorded per day in Kamchatka coast

WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook banned in Sri Lanka again

Thailand: 21 injured in bus road accident

Bitcoin trading exceeds $7,000 mark

Trump: US trade relations with China are exactly where they want to be

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan regained consciousness

US Embassy advises Americans not to travel to Iraq

UK, French, German FMs to discuss Iran’s steps on nuclear deal

Armenia PM spouse meets head of Union of Armenians of Russia

Germany church delegation to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Brent oil prices are on rise

Armenia PM visit to Luxemburg kicks off

Armenia MP prevents person being beaten on street

Gitanas Nausėda tops 1st round of Lithuania presidential election

Russia national, 63, found dead in Armenia

Pompeo cancels Moscow leg of Russia trip

CDU denies rumors of Merkel’s early resignation

El Pais: Ecuador to hand over Assange's belongings left at embassy in London to US

German MFA urges to prevent US-Iran armed clashes

Presentation of Armenian translation of 2nd President’s book

Lithuania presidential elections: Voter turnout was 56%

Elon Musk's work schedule shocks his fans

Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan visits Askeran region

Yerevan named most profitable destination for Russian tourists

G20 member states to introduce artificial intelligence in agriculture

5 killed, 6 injured in Pakistan hotel attack

Israeli PM: Site set for new town on Golan Heights to be named after Trump

Chain road accident in Yerevan, no injures

One detained in Lithuania amid threats to blow up polling station

Zuckerberg: Breaking up Facebook "isn’t going to help"

India votes in penultimate phase of general election

Iran’s President urges internal solidarity amid full-scale economic, political war

Police seize 2.6 tons of narcotics in Iran’s Saravan

UK ex-defense secretary accuses Theresa May of being ‘naive’

Over 5,500 people deported from Germany in first quarter of 2019

Girl, 12, injured in Armenia road accident

3 injured as bus from Armenia overturns in Russia

Trump advises China not to pull bargain

Nearly 500 election commission employees die in Indonesia

Armenian MFA statement on Karabakh ceasefire agreement’s 25th anniversary

Armenia PM statement on Karabakh ceasefire agreement’s 25th anniversary

First masses after the Easter attacks held in Sri Lanka

Pompeo: We want to make sure we had deterrent forces if Iran decided to come after US interest

New leaks over Motorola One Vision

One killed in Armenia tragic road accident

Some injured in Yerevan cars collision

Presidential elections kick off in Lithuania

South Korea to develop military robots by 2024

Two killed, two injured in Russia gas explosion

Turkish ambassador to Bulgaria summoned to foreign ministry

Armenia's third president visits Amaras monastery

One killed in Yerevan road accident

PM on solar energy: We must offer alternative to those villages that want gasification

ANC ruling party wins parliamentary elections in South Africa

Artsakh President receives representatives of United Church of Australia, Armenian Evangelical Society

Agenda of Armenian PM’s visit to Luxembourg and Brussels

President hands high state awards to group of Karabakh War veterans (PHOTOS)

Car rally, public meeting held against Armenia Amulsar gold mine operation (VIDEO, PHOTOS)

Armenia Security Council chief, Dassault Systèmes executive discuss military industry, cybersecurity

Baku urges Yerevan to constructive participation in Karabakh peace talks

PM: At least 70% of Armenia children will be provided with preschool education within 5 years

Alexander Lapshin: Gegharkunik Province is one of Armenia’s most interesting regions

Karabakh conflict ceasefire agreement 25th anniversary conference: Algorithm of success is obvious

Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan army fired over 3,300 shots in passing week

Armenia PM to visit Luxemburg, Belgium, China

Armenia official: Construction of largest solar power plant in region is in progress in Gegharkunik Province

Trump orders to raise tariffs on China goods

PM: Lake Sevan, its shores carry all layers of processes taking place in Armenia over past 30 years (PHOTOS)

Global Leadership Foundation delegation arrives in Armenia

Armenia Defense Minister receives CMEP program manager

Boy, 12, who suffered severe traumatic brain injury during football match, dies in Yerevan hospital

Armenia PM visiting Gegharkunik Province

Large fire breaks out at Yerevan landfill

China launches 2 military ships

US sends missile system and ship to Middle East

Newspaper: Why has Putin’s visit to Armenia delayed for so long?