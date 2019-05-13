Arabian monarchies comment on attack on UAE ships

The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which includes six Arabian monarchies, after attacking ships in the port of Fujairah in the UAE, called on the international community to prevent any parties from threatening the safety of maritime routes, RIA Novosti reported.
Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Khalid al-Falih, said that two Saudi oil tankers were subjected to sabotage on Sunday in UAE waters. The UAE MFA on Sunday reported acts of sabotage in respect of four merchant ships in the area of the port of Fujairah, no one was injured. According to the Saudi Agency, one ship was sent to the port of Ras Tanura for loading with crude oil, which it was supposed to deliver to the customers of Saudi Aramco in the US, the attack caused significant damage to the ship’s structures.
According to the GCC statement, the threat to the safety of sea routes in the region is a great danger, including for the life of crews of ships. The Council calls on the international community to show responsibility in order to prevent any parties from attempting to endanger the safety of the sea lanes.
This dangerous development of events reflects the diabolical intentions of the parties that planned and implemented this, such irresponsible actions increase tensions and opposition in the region, the regional organization noted.
Saudi MFA also stated the fact that the attack on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman has a negative impact on international and regional security.