Russia MFA: Lavrov-Pompeo talks schedule in Sochi remains unchanged
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

There are no changes in talks schedule between the Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State MIke Pompeo on May 14 in Sochi, despite the cancellation of the Moscow part of the visit of the US Secretary of State, TASS reported referring to the spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“There are no changes in the ministerial talks in Sochi,” the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

This Monday Pompeo was scheduled to visit Moscow, from where he was supposed to go to meet with Lavrov in Sochi, but the US Secretary of State canceled his visit to the Russian capital to take part in a meeting on the Iranian nuclear deal in Brussels with EU representatives.

As TASS was informed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, Pompeo will immediately go to Sochi after these talks.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
