Swedish prosecutor's office resumes investigation into Assange

Swedish prosecutors resumed the investigation into the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on rape case, BBC reported.
“On Monday, Sweden's deputy director of public prosecutions, Eva-Marie Persson, will announce her decision on whether to revisit the sexual assault investigation after it was dropped two years ago,” the source noted
According to her, Sweden will request the extradition of the WikiLeaks CEO.
Assange was accused of sexual harassment and rape in 2010. Since 2012, he has been hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK, for fear of extradition to a Scandinavian country. In April, Assange was detained on a warrant issued in 2012 for his failure to appear in court.
Investigations in Sweden were stopped in 2017, but after the arrest of Assange, the lawyer of one of the women who brought the charges, demanded his resumption. According to experts, he could face up to two years in prison in Sweden.