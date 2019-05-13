New Sherlock Holmes 50 pence coin launched

The UK Royal Mint issued a 50 pence coin with Sherlock Holmes. The issue is dedicated to the 160th anniversary of the birth of writer Arthur Conan Doyle (1859-1930), The Mirror reported.
Coin designer Stephen Raw said of his coin design: "Growing up in London in the 1950s and 1960s, my father would often take a short detour in the family car to drive down Baker Street to see where Sherlock Holmes had lived. I love all the stories - in my design for the coin I have listed the most popular of those adventures but by necessity have kept the words very small. I hope it will encourage the 'inner detective' in those who are intrigued by the coin. Naturally, the only way to solve 'the mystery of the text' is by using that essential piece of equipment always carried by the intrepid sleuth: a magnifying glass.”
Having been depicted on screen 254 times, GWR today announces that Sherlock Holmes, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional detective, has been awarded a world record for the most portrayed literary human character in film & TV.