Armenia President hosts Global Leadership Foundation delegation

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian on Monday received a delegation from the Global Leadership Foundation (GLF), and which is in Armenia at his invitation.
The President provided the guests details about the changes that have taken place in Armenia over the past one year. He stressed that development as well as the strengthening of democratic institutions and values is important to Armenia. In this connection, Sarkissian stated that the GLF’s advisory assistance can be useful and valuable to Armenia, which has adopted a path of democratic development.
The guests, in turn, expressed their readiness to assist as much as possible in Armenia’s development. They highlighted that during their stay in the country they will strive to determine to the utmost in which domains and how they can contribute to this task.
As reported earlier, Armen Sarkissian was a GLF Board member, from 2006 to 2013.