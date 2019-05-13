Robert Kocharyan's son says charge against father is personal revenge

I insist that the charge brought against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan is personal revenge. This is what Robert Kocharyan’s son, Levon Kocharyan told journalists in the courtroom today.

“We all agree with what my father and his attorneys are saying, and there are many facts that prove all that,” he stated. When asked what facts he’s referring to, Levon Kocharyan said the most brilliant evidence is the following part of the phone conversation between the Director of the National Security Service and the head of the Special Investigation Service: “You have to announce custody where you want to or not”.

Levon Kocharyan said what happened on March 1, 2008 was bad, but stressed that, in regard to liability, it is first and foremost necessary to understand who organized the murders and who is guilty. He added that it is wrong to blame one person for everything.

When asked what his expectations from today’s court session are, he said he hopes the court eliminates the unlawful preventive measure.

Levon Kocharyan said the last time he saw his father was on May 8.

The first open-door trial over the case of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and other former officials is being held under the chairmanship of Judge Davit Grigoryan at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Avan and Nor Nork Administrative Districts in Yerevan today.