Armenian MP: Karabakh, Armenia must never show resistance against each other

Karabakh and Armenia must never show resistance against each other, regardless of who is in power. This is what secretary of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Gevorg Gorgisyan said during a briefing at the National Assembly today, commenting on the statement of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan that if anyone tries to turn Karabakh into an anti-revolutionary center, the people of Karabakh will turn it into a revolutionary center.
According to Gorgisyan, even if Robert Kocharyan comes to power in Karabakh in the worst case scenario of the development of a situation, in any case, Yerevan and Stepanakert must work together to serve the interests of the citizens of both Armenian states.
Moreover, the oppositional MP emphasized that he has noticed mutual disrespect and considers it wrong.