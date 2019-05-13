My Step: Documents loss in National Security Service may be linked to March 1 case

The loss of documents from the Armenian National Security Service is a very strange incident, the chair of the standing parliamentary committee on defense and security, deputy from the My Step bloc Andranik Kocharyan said in the Armenian Parliament on Monday.

According to him, a similar case was registered in the 1990s, when a change of political power occurred.

“At that time the materials on the agents disappeared from the NSS archives,” Kocharyan explained.

He also noted that “those who committed this crime will be found.”

Asked to comment what these documents may be connected with, Kocharyan did not rule out that they may be linked to the case of dispersing rallies on March 1-2, 2008. The PM noted that if these documents were gone, then this only indicates that there are people who were concerned about their presence.

Kocharyan said that many things were falsified over March 1 case and employees of security agencies and security agencies took part in this.