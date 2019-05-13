My Step faction in parliament: Priority of Armenia and Karabakh is to consolidate single security system

YEREVAN. – The people of Artsakh will strangle any counterrevolution attempt at its embryo. Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the ruling majority My Step faction at the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and head of the NA Standing Committee on Defense and Security, on Monday noted this at the traditional briefings in parliament.
In his words, they see what changes the people of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) would like to see at them.
“The thought of steps, or actions, to weaken ties between Armenia and Artsakh should not even come across anyone,” Kocharyan stressed.
The MP added that the priority of Armenia and Artsakh is to consolidate a single security system, and the other actions—aimed at their weakening and reducing people’s “immunity”—will receive a counterblow from the same Artsakh society.
“I believe that such steps have no prospect,” Andranik Kocharyan concluded.
After his visit to Artsakh on May 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the press was writing a lot about the “attempts to turn Artsakh into a center of counterrevolution.” But he added that in such a case, the very people of Artsakh will turn the latter into a center of revolution.