French campaign for European elections kicks off on Monday, TASS reported.
A total of 34 campaign posters are plastered at polling stations across France two weeks before voters cast their ballots.
The European election race in France is neck-and-neck as Marine Le Pen's far-right Rassemblement National overtakes President Emmanuel Macron's LREM party with a slight lead.
Macron’s Party attaches great importance to the upcoming voting, considers the elections as an important goal to prevent the possible strengthening of representation in the European Parliament of the anti-European right-wing forces.
It is prohibited to reproduce national symbols on the ballots, in particular the French tricolor. An exception is made only for the emblems of the parties themselves. According to the law, the expenses of the organizations participating in the elections will be reimbursed only if they reach the milestone of 3% of the votes. As La Croix newspaper noted, some parties clearly appear in these elections as extras, appearing in the background of the picture.