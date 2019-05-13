News
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Dollar loses value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.33/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.84 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 540.97 (down by AMD 0.65), that of one British pound totaled AMD 626.74 (down by AMD 0.76), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.37 (down by 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 228.95, AMD 19,918.02 and AMD 13,262.18, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
