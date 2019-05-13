Yerevan deputy mayor: New elevators will reduce cost of services

New elevators in Yerevan will help reduce the cost of services for ensuring their proper operation, Yerevan Deputy Mayor Hayk Sargsyan told reporters on Monday.
According to him, solar panels will be installed that will help decrease the amount spent on electricity.
Sargsyan also explained that Yerevan residents will pay the amount for the new elevators over the next 25 years.
“The minimum cost of a modern high-quality elevator with a guarantee from 2 to 3 years will cost 10 million drams,” he said.
The replacement of the elevator will begin only after the consent of all residents of an apartment building is received, he said adding that it take 35-40 days to replace one elevator.
“It will take 3.5-4 years to replace all 3600 elevators in Yerevan,” the deputy mayor added.