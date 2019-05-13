Israeli President gives Netanyahu another 14 days to create government coalition

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two additional weeks to form a government coalition on the basis of the April 9 elections in response to the Prime Minister’s request, Times of Israel reported.
“Under Israel’s semi-constitutional Basic Laws, an election winner has 28 days to form a government but the president can grant an extension of up to 14 days,” the source noted.
Rivlin signed a decree on April 17 instructing Netanyahu to form a new cabinet after the election. The law gives the prime minister only 42 days to form a government coalition and create a fifth career and fourth consecutive government since 2009.
It is expected to include the 16 members of the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, the far-right Union of Right-Wing Parties, Avigdor Liberman’s nationalistic, Russian-speaking Yisrael Beytenu, and the center-right Kulanu.