News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
Israeli President gives Netanyahu another 14 days to create government coalition
Israeli President gives Netanyahu another 14 days to create government coalition
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu two additional weeks to form a government coalition on the basis of the April 9 elections in response to the Prime Minister’s request, Times of Israel reported

“Under Israel’s semi-constitutional Basic Laws, an election winner has 28 days to form a government but the president can grant an extension of up to 14 days,” the source noted.

Rivlin signed a decree on April 17 instructing Netanyahu to form a new cabinet after the election. The law gives the prime minister only 42 days to form a government coalition and create a fifth career and fourth consecutive government since 2009.

It is expected to include the 16 members of the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism, the far-right Union of Right-Wing Parties, Avigdor Liberman’s nationalistic, Russian-speaking Yisrael Beytenu, and the center-right Kulanu.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos