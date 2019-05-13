Civil activist clashes with Kocharyan's supporters outside court

An incident took place between the supporters of second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan and civil activist Vardges Gaspari today outside the court while the trial over the case of Kocharyan and other officials was taking place. Gaspari told journalists that he was hit with a bottle during the pushing and shoving and received a cheekbone injury. The civil activist has reported the crime to the police.
Currently, the court is in intermission and has given the attorneys time to file a motion for refusal in writing.
During today’s trial, the judge will render a decision on changing or eliminating the custody preventive measure selected for Robert Kocharyan or leaving the preventive measure unchanged.