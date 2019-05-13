Bulgaria MFA: Turkish envoy’s statements on learning Turkish are politically unacceptable

The Foreign Ministry of Bulgaria held a meeting on Monday with the Turkish ambassador, who was summoned to explain his statement about the need to ensure learning of the Turkish language in the country, TASS reported.
The position was expressed that his statement was politically unacceptable and did not meet the expectations of the Bulgarian side on maintaining friendly and good neighborly relations, the MFA said in a statement,
The Turkish ambassador said that his words were mistakenly interpreted by the media, and noted that the Turkish side does not interfere and does not intend to interfere in the Bulgarian internal affairs, but on the contrary is ready to develop friendly and mutually beneficial relations.