Judge in Kocharyan's case subjected to disciplinary liability

Upon the decision of the disciplinary committee of the General Assembly of Judges of the Republic of Armenia of February 11, 2019, disciplinary proceedings have been instituted against Judge of the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan Davit Grigoryan.
The Supreme Judicial Council told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the report submitted by Chairman of the First Instance Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan Ruben Vardazaryan on judges’ violation of rule of conduct served as a reason for instituting disciplinary proceedings.
Based on the results of the instituted disciplinary proceedings, on March 25, 2019, the Disciplinary Committee rendered a decision on filing a motion to the Supreme Judicial Council to solve the issue of subjecting the judge to disciplinary liability.
On May 2, 2019, the Council, pursuant to the requirements of Article 90 of the Constitutional Law “Judicial Code of the Republic of Armenia”, acting as a court, examined the motion of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Assembly of Judges on subjecting Judge of the First Instance Court of Yerevan Davit Grigoryan to disciplinary liability.
On May 13, the decision of the Council was promulgated as prescribed by law, and the decision shall enter into force from the moment of promulgation and shall be final.