Armenia PM to not participate in EU Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary summit
Armenia PM to not participate in EU Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary summit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan won’t be participating in the summit dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership to be held in Brussels on May 14, reports Spokesperson of the Prime Minister of Armenia Vladimir Karapetyan.

Today the Prime Minister will participate in the official dinner dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership and to be served on behalf of President of the European Council Donald Tusk. “The Prime Minister is going to participate in a major event to be attended by Donald Tusk, EU Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, EU Commissioner for EU Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotations Johannes Hahn and heads of delegations. There will be official statements, and Mr. Pashinyan will also make a statement. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will participate in tomorrow’s events,” V. Karapetyan said.

The leaders and foreign ministers of 28 EU member states will be participating in the joint session to be held in Brussels tomorrow. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is also in Brussels.

On May 14, the European Commission will hold a high-level event on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
