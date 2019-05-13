News
Yerevan Deputy Mayor promises new garbage cans in capital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Yerevan Municipality makes recommendations to Sanitec LLC regarding garbage cans, Yerevan Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Sargsyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, after long discussions with the mayor, it was decided to distribute new garbage containers in the center of the capital, since the tourist season will soon begin.

The deputy mayor assured that if they didn’t pay due attention to this problem, the situation could be significantly aggravated.

“We have implemented proper management during the crisis period,” he noted.

According to him, in order to fully meet the needs of the city for garbage collection, the mayor’s office should have at least 40 to 50 special garbage trucks, but Sanitec has only 12 of them.
