Armenian humanitarian mission has demined 25,860 sqm area in Syria to date

From February 19 to May 10, the sappers of the group of Armenian specialists carrying out a humanitarian mission in the Syrian Arab Republic have demined 25,860 sqm territory during technical survey and clearance, reports the Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise SNCO on its Facebook page.
The doctors of the humanitarian mission conducted surgeries for 241 patients, provided therapeutic assistance to 534 citizens and conducted 959 clinical laboratory studies.
Armenian doctors and regional board members of the Syrian-Armenian Relief Cross recently had a meeting. The Armenian group’s humanitarian mission continues.