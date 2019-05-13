Yerevan City Hall: Public servants should know foreign languages

Public servants must know foreign languages, Yerevan Deputy Mayor Hayk Sargsyan told reporters on Monday.
According to him, if Armenia intends to form a new culture and know new knowledge, then it is necessary to realize that all this knowledge can be found only abroad.
“We have set this requirement for our employees and have already begun the process of learning English, in which quite a significant number of employees of the city hall participate. This project will be financed by our international partners,” the Mayor noted.