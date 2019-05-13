News
Armenia Special Investigation Service to not institute case related to incident with MP
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The Special Investigation Service of Armenia has rejected institution of a criminal case in relation to the incident connected with deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Sergey Bagratyan in Vayots Dzor Province, reports Spokesperson of the Special Investigation Service Marina Ohanjanyan.

“The investigator of the Special Investigation Service rejected institution of a criminal case due to absence of corpus delicti,” Ohanjanyan said.

Deputy Governor of Vayots Dzor Province Razmik Tonoyan had reported to the police that on April 27, Deputy Sergey Bagratyan and administrator of Artabuynk settlement of Yeghegis village Armen Sedrakyan had attacked him, been disrespectful and cursed at him. However, Sergey Bagratyan denied that he had participated in the incident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
