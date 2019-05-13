Armenian army general loses consciousness in court

Former chairman of the board of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteer Land Defenders, former deputy of the National Assembly, General Manvel Grigoryan lost consciousness during the trial over the case of Grigoryan and his wife, Nazik Amiryan at the Court of General Jurisdiction of Yerevan today, and doctors had to turn on a breathing machine. Armenian News-NEWS.am reports that the trial is still in progress.

Based on the accusatory conclusion, Manvel Grigoryan (by violating the restrictions provided for by the Law of the Republic of Armenia “On weapon”), acting in conspiracy with his wife, Nazik Amiryan, son, Arman Grigoryan and other persons not identified through investigation, illegally acquired and transferred firearms, ammunition, bullets and explosives and kept them illegally in the three houses belonging to them, as well as committed embezzlement.

Manvel Grigoryan is charged with appropriating the property allocated for care for the needs of military servicemen and volunteers defending the borders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) during and after the Four-Day Artsakh War in April 2016.

According to the charge, Nazik Amiryan, acting in conspiracy with her husband, Manvel Grigoryan, son, Arman Grigoryan and other persons not identified through investigation, illegally acquired and transferred firearms, ammunition, bullets and explosives and kept them illegally in the three houses belonging to them, as well as committed embezzlement.

Remand in custody has been selected as a preventive measure for Manvel Grigoryan, and a signature to not leave the country has been selected as a preventive measure for Nazik Amiryan.