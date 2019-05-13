News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.33
EUR
540.97
RUB
7.37
Show news feed
MP on formation of alliance of second Armenian president's supporters
MP on formation of alliance of second Armenian president's supporters
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Any person’s supporters can form an alliance. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Zolyan told journalists today, touching upon the formation of the “Alliance of Supporters of Robert Kocharyan”.

“Armenia is a democratic country where there is a freedom of assembly, and people can unite around a person and establish an organization of that person’s supporters, unless there is a violation of law,” he stated.

According to the MP, this is neither a threat nor a serious issue for the government.

Touching upon the letter that the incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan sent with the request to change the preventive measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the MP said it is good that there is a dialogue between the leaderships of Armenia and Artsakh.

As for Vitaly Balasanyan’s comment that if the presidents of Artsakh had addressed a letter, the authorities of the Republic of Armenia had to change the preventive measure, Zolyan said the following: “What was also the meaning of the revolution in Armenia was that the judiciary has to be independent.”

Secretary of the National Security Council of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan declared that Armenia’s authorities had to respect the letter of Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan to change the preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Robert Kocharyan to AFP: What is happening to me is lawlessness
Kocharyan told AFP that what is happening to him is nothing less than...
 Lawyer Vahe Grigoryan on materials of March 1, 2008 case
Grigoryan declared that it would have been better to hear...
 Second Armenian president's attorneys file motion for recusal to judge
Alumyan said the second ground is that the judge couldn’t have...
 Armenia attorney general attends ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials’ trial first public hearing
Davtyan is among those defending the charges that have been brought along the lines of the criminal case…
 My Step: Documents loss in National Security Service may be linked to March 1 case
A similar case was registered in the 1990s, when a change of political power occurred…
 Robert Kocharyan's son says charge against father is personal revenge
Levon Kocharyan said what happened on March 1, 2008 was bad, but...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos