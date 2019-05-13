MP on formation of alliance of second Armenian president's supporters

Any person’s supporters can form an alliance. This is what deputy of the My Step faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Mikayel Zolyan told journalists today, touching upon the formation of the “Alliance of Supporters of Robert Kocharyan”.

“Armenia is a democratic country where there is a freedom of assembly, and people can unite around a person and establish an organization of that person’s supporters, unless there is a violation of law,” he stated.

According to the MP, this is neither a threat nor a serious issue for the government.

Touching upon the letter that the incumbent and former presidents of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan sent with the request to change the preventive measure for second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, the MP said it is good that there is a dialogue between the leaderships of Armenia and Artsakh.

As for Vitaly Balasanyan’s comment that if the presidents of Artsakh had addressed a letter, the authorities of the Republic of Armenia had to change the preventive measure, Zolyan said the following: “What was also the meaning of the revolution in Armenia was that the judiciary has to be independent.”

Secretary of the National Security Council of Artsakh Vitaly Balasanyan declared that Armenia’s authorities had to respect the letter of Bako Sahakyan and Arkadi Ghukasyan to change the preventive measure for Robert Kocharyan.