Beijing not interested in US-Russia talks on nuclear disarmament
Beijing not interested in US-Russia talks on nuclear disarmament
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Beijing is not interested in participating in the talks of Moscow and Washington on nuclear disarmament, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi following a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to him, China is not interested and does not see the need to join the talks between Russia and the United States on nuclear disarmament, since China’s nuclear arsenal is constantly kept at a minimum level that meets the interests of the defense policy, TASS reported.

He noted that Moscow and Washington talks on this topic are of great importance for maintaining global stability.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
