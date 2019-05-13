Karabakh parliamentary speaker receives Armenian Ombudsman-led delegation

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Ashot Ghulyan received the delegation led by Ombudsman of the Republic of Armenia Arman Tatoyan, reports the Department of News and Public Relations of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh.
Ghulyan attached importance to the continuity of such meetings in terms of engaging Artsakh’s partners in the processes taking place in the field of human rights protection in Armenia and abroad and exchange of opinions. Talking about the activities being carried out for protection of human rights and freedoms in Artsakh, Ghulyan stated that the Constitution adopted in 2017 highly focuses on the fundamental human and citizen’s rights and freedoms. The parliamentary speaker also talked about the legislative activities and emphasized the adoption of the Law of the Republic of Artsakh “On freedom of assemblies”.
Armenia’s Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan expressed willingness to participate in the parliamentary discussions on human rights protection along with his counterpart of Artsakh.
The perspectives for Artsakh to join international conventions and covenants, the role of parliamentary oversight and the cooperation between the parliament and the Ombudsman’s Office were discussed during the meeting.