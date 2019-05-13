News
ANC Party member Zoya Tadevosyan's daughter appointed ASUE Prorector
By the order of acting Rector of the Armenian State University of Economics, Doctor of Economics, Professor Ruben Hayrapetyan, Diana Galoyan has been appointed Prorector of the Armenian State University of Economics for Educational Activities, reports the Department of News and Public Relations at the Armenian State University of Economics.

Diana Galoyan is a Doctor of Economics, a professor and is an assistant-turned associate professor of the Chair of International Economic Relations at the Armenian State University of Economics since 2005.

She has participated in several national and international seminars and conference and authored nearly 60 scientific works.

As reported 168.am, Diana Galoyan is the daughter of Zoya Tadevosyan, member of the Armenian National Congress (ANC) political party led by first President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն
