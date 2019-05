Robert Kocharyan to AFP: What is happening to me is lawlessness

Armenia Deputy Minister of Culture dismissed from office

Turkish Minister of Interior visits Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople

ANC Party member Zoya Tadevosyan's daughter appointed ASUE Prorector

Armenian peacekeeping platoon to participate in Beyond Horizon-2019 in Bulgaria

Armenian parliament speaker to convene hearings devoted to transitional justice

Spokesperson: Armenia PM might have informal meeting with Aliyev in Brussels

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 13.05.19

Lawyer Vahe Grigoryan on materials of March 1, 2008 case

CSTO Joint Staff in Armenia

Karabakh parliamentary speaker receives Armenian Ombudsman-led delegation

CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities to carry out monitoring visit to Armenia

MP on formation of alliance of second Armenian president's supporters

Beijing not interested in US-Russia talks on nuclear disarmament

China plans to impose tariffs on US goods imports at $ 60 billion

Armenia Special Investigation Service to not institute case related to incident with MP

Armenia PM meets with President of Luxembourg's Chamber of Deputies

Armenian army general loses consciousness in court

Civil activist clashes with Kocharyan's supporters outside court

France considers unacceptable US position to increase pressure on Iran

Second Armenian president's attorneys file motion for recusal to judge

Bulgaria MFA: Turkish envoy’s statements on learning Turkish are politically unacceptable

Russian border guards prevent drugs smuggling into Armenia

Dollar loses value in Armenia

Yerevan City Hall: Public servants should know foreign languages

Armenian humanitarian mission has demined 25,860 sqm area in Syria to date

My Step faction in parliament: Priority of Armenia and Karabakh is to consolidate single security system

New Sherlock Holmes 50 pence coin launched

Judge in Kocharyan's case subjected to disciplinary liability

Israeli President gives Netanyahu another 14 days to create government coalition

Yerevan Deputy Mayor promises new garbage cans in capital

Armenia PM to not participate in EU Eastern Partnership 10th anniversary summit

French campaign for European elections kicks off

My Step faction in Armenia legislature: Extra-parliamentary opposition could form alliance with ex-President Kocharyan

President: Armenia-Thailand relations will continue to deepen and strengthen

ECHR receives 385 complaints regarding Four-Day Artsakh War

Yerevan deputy mayor: New elevators will reduce cost of services

Yerevan Deputy Mayor: Transport network reforms to be paid at expense of residents

Manvel Grigoryan and his spouse’s court hearing being held in Yerevan

Armenian PM teaches Luxembourg PM how to say "thank you" in Armenian

Armenia attorney general attends ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials’ trial first public hearing

My Step: Documents loss in National Security Service may be linked to March 1 case

Armenian MP: Karabakh, Armenia must never show resistance against each other

Armenia President hosts Global Leadership Foundation delegation

Bright Armenia Party has no intention to cooperate with 2nd President

Robert Kocharyan's son says charge against father is personal revenge

Armenia PM meets with Prime Minister of Luxembourg

Armenia PM, wife to head for China

Arabian monarchies comment on attack on UAE ships

Russia MFA: Lavrov-Pompeo talks schedule in Sochi remains unchanged

Armenia PM: Examination and time will show whether Davit Sanasaryan is guilty

Armenia FM takes part in Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting (PHOTO)

Swedish prosecutor's office resumes investigation into Assange

OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs hold short talks in Brussels

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan and some other former officials’ trial first public hearing kicks off (PHOTOS)

Mexico Michoacán state congress adopts statement recognizing Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)

Artsakh MFA: Trilateral agreement remains so far the only real achievement in conflict settlement

US to spend funds allocated for rockets and airplanes on Mexican wall

Iran urges to investigate attack on merchant ships off UEA coast

Artsakh president receives Armenia Ombudsman

Armenia PM: There is backlash to reduce price of Russian natural gas

Armenian PM says he never felt pressure from Putin

PM notes Armenia revolution victory price: $200,000

Prosperous Armenia Party: Issue of creating alliance with 2nd President not on agenda

PM: Press in Armenia is free as ever

WSJ: Egyptian, Saudi Arabian leadership convinces Trump to support Haftar in Libya

Marukyan: How can someone who stepped on Russian flag get high-ranking position in Armenia?

One killed as car falls into ravine in Armenia

Russia: 5 earthquakes recorded per day in Kamchatka coast

WhatsApp, Viber, Facebook banned in Sri Lanka again

Thailand: 21 injured in bus road accident

Bitcoin trading exceeds $7,000 mark

Trump: US trade relations with China are exactly where they want to be

Armenia MOD: Soldier wounded in Karabakh by Azerbaijan regained consciousness

US Embassy advises Americans not to travel to Iraq

UK, French, German FMs to discuss Iran’s steps on nuclear deal

Armenia PM spouse meets head of Union of Armenians of Russia

Germany church delegation to visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Brent oil prices are on rise

Armenia PM visit to Luxemburg kicks off

Armenia MP prevents person being beaten on street

Gitanas Nausėda tops 1st round of Lithuania presidential election

Russia national, 63, found dead in Armenia

Pompeo cancels Moscow leg of Russia trip

CDU denies rumors of Merkel’s early resignation

El Pais: Ecuador to hand over Assange's belongings left at embassy in London to US

German MFA urges to prevent US-Iran armed clashes

Presentation of Armenian translation of 2nd President’s book

Lithuania presidential elections: Voter turnout was 56%

Elon Musk's work schedule shocks his fans

Armenia 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan visits Askeran region

Yerevan named most profitable destination for Russian tourists

G20 member states to introduce artificial intelligence in agriculture

5 killed, 6 injured in Pakistan hotel attack

Israeli PM: Site set for new town on Golan Heights to be named after Trump

Chain road accident in Yerevan, no injures

One detained in Lithuania amid threats to blow up polling station

Zuckerberg: Breaking up Facebook "isn’t going to help"

India votes in penultimate phase of general election