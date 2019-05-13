Armenia Deputy Minister of Culture dismissed from office

Upon the decision of Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Vahe Budumyan has been dismissed from the office of Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Armenia. This is posted on the Facebook page of Vahe Budumyan.

“Dear friends, I would like to inform that I am dismissed from the office of Deputy Minister of Culture of the Republic of Armenia starting from May 15. I know my statement will spark many questions, and I will respond to them below. Before that, I would like to thank all the employees of the Ministry of Culture and cultural figures, journalists and everyone with whom I have worked with. It was a great honor for me to work with you.

Why was I dismissed? I resigned because my candidacy for deputy minister was not considered in the context of the joining of the Ministry of Culture with the Ministry of Education and Science, and my resignation was approved.

Who will replace me? I don’t know, but I hope the new deputy minister fully and effectively implements the ministry’s policy.

What will happen to the programs? All the current and approved programs are in effect and can’t be terminated. In any case, they can and must be revised, taking into account the year-end results.

Once again, I am more than grateful to all of you for the effective cooperation and apologize for not being able to inform most of you about my dismissal in person,” wrote Budumyan.