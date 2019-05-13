Armenia PM-led delegation in Brussels

On May 13, the delegation led by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the solemn event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership in Brussels. The heads of states of the Eastern Partnership arriving in Brussels were greeted by President of the European Council Donald Tusk. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will also be participating in the event. President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky isn’t participating in the event since he still hasn’t officially assumed office. Presidetn of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also won’t be participating in the event.
On the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership, an official dinner will be served on behalf of Donald Tusk, and welcoming remarks will be delivered by Donald Tusk, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radoslav Sikorsky and former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Karl Bildt. Vice-President of the European Commission, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, EU Commissioner for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junck will give speeches.
There are six post-Soviet countries that are member countries of the EU Eastern Partnership, including Armenia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Belarus and Ukraine. In 2017, Armenia signed the EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement that has already been ratified by several member states of the European Union.