Newspaper: Case of Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s brother to be heard by judge with close relations with them
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Levon Sargsyan, the brother of third President Serzh Sargsyan of the Republic of Armenia (RA), has filed a lawsuit against the Commission on Ethics of High-Ranking Officials, challenging the commission’s April 9 decision on imposing an administrative sanction on him, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.

“And by a surprising coincidence, a judge with close relations with their family will examine that case. It is about RA Administrative Court Judge Ani Harutyunyan, the daughter of a close friend of Serzh Sargsyan, NSS [National Security Service] former Deputy Director Grisha Harutyunyan.

“By the way, Ani Harutyunyan is the daughter of the uncle of CESJO [Compulsory Enforcement Service of Judicial Orders] former head [and ex-MP], now defendant, Mihran Poghosyan.”
