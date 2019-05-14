Pentagon ready to send 120,000 troops to counter Iran

At a meeting of President Donald Trump’s top national security aides last Thursday, Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan presented an updated military plan that envisions sending as many as 120,000 troops to the Middle East should Iran attack American forces, or accelerate work on nuclear weapons, administration officials said, The New York Times reported.
The revisions were ordered by hard-liners led by John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser. But they do not call for a land invasion of Iran, which would require vastly more troops, officials said.
The size of the force involved has shocked some who have been briefed on them. The 120,000 troops would approach the size of the American force that invaded Iraq in 2003.