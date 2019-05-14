North Korea accuses US of violating arrangements amid vessel arrest

North Korea accused US of completely ignoring the agreements of the two countries on establishing a new relationship after the US detained a North Korean ship on suspicion of violating sanctions against Pyongyang, North Korean MFA press service reported.
A few days earlier, the US Justice Department announced the US had detained the ship Wise Honest, which was used to transport coal from the North Korea, which was prohibited by a UN Security Council decision in connection with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs, RIA Novosti reported.
According to the statement, such a US attitude is a continuation of attempts to bring North Korea to its knees with its maximum pressure and completely ignores the basic spirit of the joint statement of the two countries dated June 12 (2018).
The MFA representative urged to return the vessel. This is the first time that the United States has detained a North Korean ship for violating sanctions. The claim for the confiscation of the vessel was filed with the Manhattan federal court. The ship was arrested on American territory, although the US Justice Department does not specify where.
The first meeting of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was held in Singapore on June 12, 2018, which agreed on measures to normalize relations and denuclearize North Korea. Their second meeting in Hanoi in February 2019 ended without an agreement.