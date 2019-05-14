News
Tuesday
May 14
Sydney police detain Greenpeace activists during protest
Sydney police detain Greenpeace activists during protest
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

The police of the New South Wales state arrested 13 members of the Greenpeace organization, who participated in the protest rally at the Sydney Harbor Bridge, The Guardian reported.

At around 5:15 am, Sydney Harbor Bridge security officials noticed several people climbing up the bridge structure. The guards called the police and detained several of them on their own, but most of the group of protesters managed to climb the spans of the bridge and disappeared under them.

“The Greenpeace supporters launched themselves from a public walkway on the western side of the structure at dawn on Tuesday, calling on the major federal political parties to declare a ‘climate emergency’,” the source noted.

According to the statement, all the detainees will soon be charged.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
